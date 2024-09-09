Van crashes onto house, catches fire in Wareham



WAREHAM – An incredible scene in Wareham Sunday evening after a van apparently loses control and winds up on the side of a house catching fire. It happened along Marion Road (Route 6). The van driver was transported to Tobey Hospital with unknown injuries. According to reports, no one was home at the time. Wareham Police are investigating the incident.

Update: Wareham Fire reports that on Sunday evening at 6:28 PM, Wareham Fire Engine 1, Rescue 1, Squad 2, C-1 (Chief Kelley) and C-2 (Assistant Chief Haskell) along with Onset Ladder 1 and Onset C-2 (Assistant Chief Andersen), responded to 164 Marion Road for a report of a vehicle that struck a home and was on fire.

At the scene firefighters found a van that had struck the residence, causing significant damage. Visible fire was quickly knocked down and the driver of the van was transported to an area hospital by Wareham EMS.

The Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team was summoned to assist with the removal of the vehicle from the home and assist in stabilizing the structure. The house was vacant and undergoing renovations at the time of the incident.

Crews will remain on scene for a few more hours.