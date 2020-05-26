OAK BLUFFS – Oak Bluffs Police report that at about 2:55 PM Tuesday, their officers responded to assist at a fully engulfed van fire on Dukes County Avenue. There were no injuries. Police credit the Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS Department for a swift response, and for safely extinguishing the fire.
Photo by Oak Bluffs Police/CWN
Van destroyed by fire in Oak Bluffs
May 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
