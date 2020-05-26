You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Van destroyed by fire in Oak Bluffs

Van destroyed by fire in Oak Bluffs

May 26, 2020


OAK BLUFFS – Oak Bluffs Police report that at about 2:55 PM Tuesday, their officers responded to assist at a fully engulfed van fire on Dukes County Avenue. There were no injuries. Police credit the Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS Department for a swift response, and for safely extinguishing the fire.
Photo by Oak Bluffs Police/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 