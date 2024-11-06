DENNIS – A van struck a utility pole in Dennis just after noon Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street at Old Dennis Approach. Two people in the van escaped injuries but the pole was damaged and live wires brought down. Eversource was called to make repairs. Dennis Police are investigating the crash. Traffic detours were likely in the area.
Van strikes utility pole in Dennis
November 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Wraps Up Local Races
- WATCH: What’s It Like in the Court for Those Impacted by Pickleball Noise?
- LISTEN: Davenport Blending Housing and Preservation at Former Harwich Church
- Massachusetts Voters Weigh Ballot Issues on Union Rights, Wages and Psychedelics
- Cyr-Sponsored Bill Helps Insurance Coverage For Kids With Down Syndrome
- Scams Involving Bitcoin Machine Thwarted
- New Steamship Authority Ship Headed North
- “Mayplower”, “Snow Monstah”: Students Get To Name MassDOT Snowplows Again This Winter
- Commonwealth Reviews Nantucket Airport COVID Relief Spending
- Who’s on the Ballot for the Cape and Islands this Election? See the Candidates
- Psychedelic Therapy and Question 4 with former “Buffy” and “True Lies” actor Eliza Dushku Palandjian
- Local Farms, Shellfishers Receive State Funds Advancing Food Infrastructure
- Sunday Journal – Independent Joe van Nes Talks Cape and Islands State Senate Campaign