Van strikes utility pole in Dennis

Van strikes utility pole in Dennis

November 6, 2024

DENNIS – A van struck a utility pole in Dennis just after noon Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street at Old Dennis Approach. Two people in the van escaped injuries but the pole was damaged and live wires brought down. Eversource was called to make repairs. Dennis Police are investigating the crash. Traffic detours were likely in the area.

