You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Van strikes stone wall in Dennis

Van strikes stone wall in Dennis

April 21, 2025

BSears Media/CWN

DENNIS – At approximately 4:30 PM Monday afternoon, Dennis Police and Fire responded to the area of Route 6A and Barlee Way for a single-vehicle crash into a stone wall. Upon arrival, a work van was found off the roadway with stone wall debris surrounding it. No injuries were reported. The road was reduced to one lane while crews worked to remove the vehicle.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 