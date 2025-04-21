DENNIS – At approximately 4:30 PM Monday afternoon, Dennis Police and Fire responded to the area of Route 6A and Barlee Way for a single-vehicle crash into a stone wall. Upon arrival, a work van was found off the roadway with stone wall debris surrounding it. No injuries were reported. The road was reduced to one lane while crews worked to remove the vehicle.
Van strikes stone wall in Dennis
April 21, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
