Vehicle collides with Yarmouth DPW pickup truck



YARMOUTH – Just after 8 AM on Monday, a Ford Edge appeared to have struck the back of a town of Yarmouth Water Department Ford Super Duty pickup truck on Higgins Crowell Road just south of the Yarmouth Police station. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Firefighters also mitigated a fluid spill at the scene. Traffic was backed up in both directions on Higgins Crowell Road until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN