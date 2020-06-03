You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes after reportedly trying to elude police

Vehicle crashes after reportedly trying to elude police

June 3, 2020


WEST BARNSTABLE – An attempt by police to stop a vehicle overnight ended in a crash. State Police had been trying to stop this silver coupe since exit 3 when it crashed on the exit 5 ramp from Route 6 to Route 149 sometime after 3 AM. Both of the occupants escaped serious injury. The driver was expected to face several charges.

CWN is checking with State Police for further details. {Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN

