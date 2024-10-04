You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes into rear of box truck in Bourne

October 4, 2024

BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly crashed into the rear of a box truck in Bourne shortly after 8:30 AM Friday. The collision happened in the northbound lanes of MarArthur Boulevard (Route 28) north of Barlow’s Landing Road. The vehicle driver was evaluated for injuries. Traffic was backed up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

