BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly crashed into the rear of a box truck in Bourne shortly after 8:30 AM Friday. The collision happened in the northbound lanes of MarArthur Boulevard (Route 28) north of Barlow’s Landing Road. The vehicle driver was evaluated for injuries. Traffic was backed up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Vehicle crashes into rear of box truck in Bourne
October 4, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- WATCH: Taking Famous Arrest of Gangster Whitey Bulger to the Stage with Casey Sherman
- WATCH: State Rep. Dylan Fernandes Announces Motion to Intervene in Nuclear Wastewater Appeal
- Question 6 Has Barnstable County Officials at Odds
- Sewer Repairs To Occur On Section Of Phinney’s Lane This Friday
- Dredging Work To Resume At Entrance To Cotuit Bay
- Possible Town Meeting Purchase Of Gooseberry Island In Mashpee Postponed
- From Movie Theater to Entertainment Experience – Bill Hanney on a New Future for Cape Cod Mall
- Downtown Hyannis Motel Razed
- Plymouth Man Indicted For Father’s Murder
- State Announces 13th Human Case Of West Nile Virus This Year
- State Issues Request For Overhaul Of Online Child Care System
- Casey Sherman on Provincetown-based “Helltown” Coming to the Silver Screen
- Dockworkers May Have the Negotiating Advantage in their Strike Against US ports