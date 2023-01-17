CHATHAM – A vehicle reportedly crashed through a wooded area ending up in a cranberry bog in Chatham. The incident happened sometime after 4 PM Tuesday off Crowell Road near Branches Bar and Cafe. Firefighters were able to reach the scene and determine the driver had escaped any serious injury. Chatham Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Vehicle crashes through woods into cranberry bog in Chatham
January 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
