You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes through woods into cranberry bog in Chatham

Vehicle crashes through woods into cranberry bog in Chatham

January 17, 2023

CHATHAM – A vehicle reportedly crashed through a wooded area ending up in a cranberry bog in Chatham. The incident happened sometime after 4 PM Tuesday off Crowell Road near Branches Bar and Cafe. Firefighters were able to reach the scene and determine the driver had escaped any serious injury. Chatham Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 