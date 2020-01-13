You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle fire extends to house in South Dennis

Vehicle fire extends to house in South Dennis

January 12, 2020

SOUTH DENNIS – A vehicle fire extended to a house in Dennis Sunday evening. The fire broke out at 14 Hidden Shores Lane about 9:30 PM. Mutual aid from Harwich and Yarmouth also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames in the car and it appeared the house was only damaged on the exterior. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 