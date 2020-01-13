SOUTH DENNIS – A vehicle fire extended to a house in Dennis Sunday evening. The fire broke out at 14 Hidden Shores Lane about 9:30 PM. Mutual aid from Harwich and Yarmouth also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames in the car and it appeared the house was only damaged on the exterior. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Vehicle fire extends to house in South Dennis
January 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
