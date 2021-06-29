BREWSTER – An early morning crash left a Toyota Camry on its side in Brewster. The crash happened on Route 39 near Pleasant Bay Nursing and Rehab. around 5:30 AM Monday. The vehicle narrowly missed a trash compactor. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle goes off road ends up on side in early morning crash in Brewster
June 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
