Vehicle goes off road ends up on side in early morning crash in Brewster



BREWSTER – An early morning crash left a Toyota Camry on its side in Brewster. The crash happened on Route 39 near Pleasant Bay Nursing and Rehab. around 5:30 AM Monday. The vehicle narrowly missed a trash compactor. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

