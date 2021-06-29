You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle goes off road ends up on side in early morning crash in Brewster

Vehicle goes off road ends up on side in early morning crash in Brewster

June 29, 2021


BREWSTER – An early morning crash left a Toyota Camry on its side in Brewster. The crash happened on Route 39 near Pleasant Bay Nursing and Rehab. around 5:30 AM Monday. The vehicle narrowly missed a trash compactor. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
