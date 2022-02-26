You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle reportedly collides with plow, rolls over in Yarmouth

February 25, 2022

YARMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly collided with a snow plow and overturned in Yarmouth sometime after 10:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Station Avenue near Main Street. The two people in the car were able to get out of the vehicle and were evaluated. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

