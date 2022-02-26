YARMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly collided with a snow plow and overturned in Yarmouth sometime after 10:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Station Avenue near Main Street. The two people in the car were able to get out of the vehicle and were evaluated. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Vehicle reportedly collides with plow, rolls over in Yarmouth
February 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
