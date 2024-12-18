You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on its roof in Sandwich

December 18, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

SANDWICH – A vehicle rolled on it roof in Sandwich shortly after 2 AM Wednesday. It happened on Old County Road near Chase Road. The driver was not injured. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.

