SANDWICH – A vehicle rolled on it roof in Sandwich shortly after 2 AM Wednesday. It happened on Old County Road near Chase Road. The driver was not injured. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle rolls on its roof in Sandwich
December 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
