MASHPEE – A single vehicle crash in Mashpee left the vehicle on its roof. The crash happened sometime before 9 PM on Main Street (Route 130) between Cotuit and South Sandwich Roads. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. Traffic was detoured around the scene. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle rolls on roof in Mashpee
June 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
