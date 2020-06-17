You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on roof in Mashpee

June 16, 2020

MASHPEE – A single vehicle crash in Mashpee left the vehicle on its roof. The crash happened sometime before 9 PM on Main Street (Route 130) between Cotuit and South Sandwich Roads. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. Traffic was detoured around the scene. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.

