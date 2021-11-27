YARMOUTH – A vehicle rolled on its roof in Yarmouth around 7 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Pine Street near the entrance to Camp Greenough. The driver of the Chevrolet SUV was able to get out of the vehicle but was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Vehicle rolls on roof in Yarmouth
November 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
