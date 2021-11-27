You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on roof in Yarmouth

Vehicle rolls on roof in Yarmouth

November 27, 2021

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – A vehicle rolled on its roof in Yarmouth around 7 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Pine Street near the entrance to Camp Greenough. The driver of the Chevrolet SUV was able to get out of the vehicle but was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

