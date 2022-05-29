BREWSTER – A vehicle rolled on its side in Brewster about 7:45 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened at Alden Drive and Tubman Road. Firefighters assisted the driver from the vehicle who was then transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle rolls on side in Brewster
May 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
