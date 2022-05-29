You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on side in Brewster

BREWSTER – A vehicle rolled on its side in Brewster about 7:45 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened at Alden Drive and Tubman Road. Firefighters assisted the driver from the vehicle who was then transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the crash.

