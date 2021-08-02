You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls over in Mashpee

Vehicle rolls over in Mashpee

August 2, 2021

MASHPEE – A vehicle rolled over in Mashpee shortly before noon. The crash happened at the intersection of Mercantile Way and Commercial Street. The two occupants were able to get out off the car and appeared to have escaped injury. The collision is under  investigation by Mashpee Police.

