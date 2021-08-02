MASHPEE – A vehicle rolled over in Mashpee shortly before noon. The crash happened at the intersection of Mercantile Way and Commercial Street. The two occupants were able to get out off the car and appeared to have escaped injury. The collision is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Vehicle rolls over in Mashpee
August 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Evictions Expected to Spike as Federal Moratorium Ends
- Woods Hole Film Festival Makes Diverse Return to In-Person Operations
- Local Police Departments to Participate in National Night Out
- Steamship Authority Bill Would Modify Decision Making Rules
- Beach Road Weekend to Make Big Return In-Person for 2022
- Sea Turtle Fatalities Prompt Warning to Boaters
- Local Non-Profits Benefit From Cape Cod Foundation Grant Awards
- Cape Cod 5’s Dorothy Savarese to Receive Woman of Impact Award
- Bakes For Breast Cancer Kicks off This Week Across Cape and Islands
- Sandwich Releases First Delta Variant PSA
- Healey Calls for Permanent Expansion of Child Tax Credit
- Brewster Scrambles for Sea Camps Solution
- Study Reveals Right Whales Use Area Intended for Wind Energy