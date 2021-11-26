You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls over on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne

Vehicle rolls over on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne

November 26, 2021

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported in Bourne shortly before 1:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on the ramp from “Grandma’s” Rotary to Route 25 westbound. The driver was able to self-extricate and was evaluated at the scene. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

