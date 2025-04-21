You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes Hyannis restaurant

Vehicle strikes Hyannis restaurant

April 21, 2025



HYANNIS – A vehicle reportedly struck the Bamboo restaurant at 574 Iyannough Road (Route 132) about 5:45 PM Monday. No reported. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the intrusion into the building. A parked SUV also received damage. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the fire. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

