Vehicle strikes pole, overturns in Bourne

November 12, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Bourne. It happened sometime after 10:30 AM Tuesday on Clark Road near the baseball field. Eversource crews were called to cut power due to downed wires on the vehicle. About 566 Eversource customers lost power as a result. Clark Road was closed in the area. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.

