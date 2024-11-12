BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Bourne. It happened sometime after 10:30 AM Tuesday on Clark Road near the baseball field. Eversource crews were called to cut power due to downed wires on the vehicle. About 566 Eversource customers lost power as a result. Clark Road was closed in the area. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
Vehicle strikes pole, overturns in Bourne
November 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
