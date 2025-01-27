HARWICH – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Harwich early Monday afternoon. The collision happened on Long Pond Drive by Cahoon Road about 1:10 PM. The driver was taken to the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. Nearly 500 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash, the cause of which is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Video report: Driver airlifted after vehicle strikes pole, overturns in Harwich
January 27, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
