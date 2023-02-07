You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle trying to avoid ice floe gets stuck in water by Lt. Island Bridge in Wellfleet

Vehicle trying to avoid ice floe gets stuck in water by Lt. Island Bridge in Wellfleet

February 7, 2023

A vehicle trying to avoid ice blocks that the tide left on Lieutenant’s Island got stuck.

WELLFLEET – A vehicle got stuck in the water at the Lieutenant’s Island Bridge in Wellfleet shortly before 2 PM Tuesday. According to reports, the driver tried to get around a large block of ice in the roadway and slid into the water. The driver was not injured. A tow truck was called to extricate the vehicle while a Wellfleet DPW loader was requested to clear the ice blocks, that apparently resulted from the recent cold snap, off the road so traffic could safely flow on and off the island. The area around the bridge routinely floods at high tide which apparently allowed the ice to come up on the roadway.
Photos by AAP/CWN

Traffic waits for the road to Lieutenant’s Island to be cleared of ice blocks from the tide.

