WELLFLEET – A vehicle got stuck in the water at the Lieutenant’s Island Bridge in Wellfleet shortly before 2 PM Tuesday. According to reports, the driver tried to get around a large block of ice in the roadway and slid into the water. The driver was not injured. A tow truck was called to extricate the vehicle while a Wellfleet DPW loader was requested to clear the ice blocks, that apparently resulted from the recent cold snap, off the road so traffic could safely flow on and off the island. The area around the bridge routinely floods at high tide which apparently allowed the ice to come up on the roadway.
Photos by AAP/CWN
Vehicle trying to avoid ice floe gets stuck in water by Lt. Island Bridge in Wellfleet
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
