Video: Air Station Cape Cod rescues sailors south of Long Island

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – This past Sunday, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound watchstanders were notified that four crewmembers aboard the 39-foot sailing vessel, Calypso, were in need of U.S. Coast Guard assistance 80 nautical miles south of Montauk, New York. The crew had no means of communication other than text message and had sustained injuries due to heavy sea conditions on their voyage from Bermuda to Connecticut. Air Station Cape Cod responded and successfully brought them safely to land in Gabreski, NY to be transported to a higher level of care.

cg050822 CG airlift off Long Island from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.