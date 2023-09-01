Video: Brewster fire responded to overturned boat leaking fuel on sand flats

BREWSTER – On Thursday August 31 at 4:11 PM, Brewster Fire was dispatched to investigate an overturned boat leaking fuel located on the flats at the end of Nelson Street. On arrival staff from Brewster Fire, Natural Resources, and the Department of Public Works developed a plan to right the boat and mitigate the leak using a DPW bucket loader. The scene was turned over to Towboat USA who planned to tow the boat to Sesuit Harbor for repairs at high tide. Great teamwork by all of the involved Brewster departments. A special thanks goes out to the DPW for their rapid response and Foreman James Jones for his skilled work!

