Video: Falmouth Fire Chief retires after 32 years on the job

July 31, 2020

fa073120 Chief Michael Small signoff from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

FALMOUTH – Just hours after responding to his last building fire, Falmouth Fire Chief Michael Small retired today after serving the Town of Falmouth for 32 years. He worked his way up through the ranks from Firefighter/Paramedic, Leiutenant, Captain, Deputy Chief and Chief. Along the way he was a member of the Departments Dive Team and the lead Fire Investigator.
Here is a photo of Chief Small from 2016 when he was promoted to Chief of Department:

COURTESY OF FCTV.ORG
Michael Small was promoted to Falmouth Fire Chief Monday after being confirmed by the Board of Selectmen.

