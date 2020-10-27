You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Fiery early morning crash injures one in Bourne

Video: Fiery early morning crash injures one in Bourne

October 27, 2020

BOURNE – Bourne Firefighters report that at approximately 330 AM, crews out of all three Stations were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Herring Pond Road and Black Pond Road that resulted in a vehicle fire. 1 Patient was transported to Tobey Hospital. Crews remained on scene until approximately 530 AM. In video below (sent in by bystander) Firefighter / Paramedics out of Sagamore and Pocasset Stations extinguish the fire as crews from Buzzards Bay station attend to the patient.

