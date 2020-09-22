Video: Hurricane Teddy’s impacts on Cape Cod: High surf, down tree limbs, scattered power outages

CAPE COD – Hurricane Teddy passed a couple of hundred miles east of Cape Cod Tuesday. Stiff winds gusting up to 47 MPH at Chapin Beach in Dennis brought down a few tree limbs. Eversource reported over 400 customers in Barnstable and Yarmouth lost power because of limbs falling on wires. Ferry service to the Islands has been affected by the winds all day. Check with your provider as to their status. Chatham Fire reported minor flooding along some of the shore roads in town. On the outer Cape, Rough surf was the order along the ocean side. The raw video below was taken at Lecount’s Hollow Beach in Wellfleet. Ironically just minutes after CWN left the area, a call came in for a boogie boarder in distress at the beach. It was determined to be a good intent call after someone apparently mistook the shark detection buoy for a board.

we092220 Teddy surf Lecounts from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.