Video: Local Firefighters Graduate from State Fire Academy

BRIDGEWATER – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Director Jeffrey P. Winn presented certificates of completion to 22 graduating recruits this afternoon at the Department of Fire Services’ Bridgewater campus.
Local firefighters graduating included:
Firefighters Ryan Hickey and Kenneth Blake of the Wellfleet Fire Department
Firefighters Cody Neal and Daniel Field of the Yarmouth Fire Department
The MFA provides training for Massachusetts firefighters at every level of their careers, from recruit to chief officer, at campuses in Stow, Springfield, and Bridgewater. About 14,000 firefighters have graduated from the Career Recruit Training program in more than 450 classes.