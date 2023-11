DENNIS – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling from a ladder in Dennis. Rescuers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lower County Road about 5 PM Friday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Ezra Baker School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.



de110323 Fall from ladder in Dennis from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.



de110323 Lower County Rd ladder fall MedFlight from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.