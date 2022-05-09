ONSET – At 12:03 PM Monday, Onset fire received a 911 call from the Wareham Police dispatch reporting a vehicle fire. First arriving units found an ABC residential trash collection truck with a fire in the back, the driver detected the fire while on his route and drove to a municipal parking lot. When Chief Osswald arrived he instructed the driver to dump the load onto the pavement so extinguishment operations could begin.
Video: Onset firefighters douse trash truck fire
May 9, 2022
