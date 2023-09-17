Video: Provincetown Police assist “unusual guest” Saturday evening

PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Police: A rather unusual sight to see on tonight’s evening shift. At approximately 9:00pm the evening shift was called to a grey seal who had wandered into the roadway near the AWOL Hotel.

The fully grown adult seal appeared to have gotten turned around in the marsh area after the tide had gone out.

Sergeant Landry, Sergeant Nolette, Officer Grigoriadis, and Officer McCauley assisted with clearing a path for the seal so it could return to the beach and ocean.

The seal was not injured and returned to its natural habitat without issues.

Great work by all involved in assisting this wild animal back to its home safely!

