Video report: Intensive search for missing man in Harwich turns up nothing



HARWICH – Early Friday, Easton, MA Police called Harwich Police to inform them that a 64-year-old man was missing from their town. A ping of the man’s cellphone came back indicating the phone was in the 57 acre Thompson’s Field off Route 39. Harwich Police immediately started a search and called for extra help from the Barnstable County Sheriffs Department which sent a special vehicle equipped with two drones on board as well a K-9 unit. After a six hour search the officers, the K-9, and the drone were unable to locate the man.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

Missing person search Harwich, MA 2/21/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.