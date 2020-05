PROVINCETOWN – The calendar says May 9th, but mother nature seems confused. We thought we’d seen the last of the snow on April 18th…But snow showers were seen in Provincetown around 10 AM with temperatures in the upper 30s! Wind chills are below freezing. Hang in there, the long range forecast is for a much warmer weather next weekend. Until then bundle up.

Photo and video by Tim Caldwell/CWN



May snow in Provincetown! on 5/09/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.