Video report: No serious injuries after two-vehicle crash in Harwich

Video report: No serious injuries after two-vehicle crash in Harwich

June 17, 2020


HARWICH – No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in Harwich around 8:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 124 and Queen Anne Road. A Saab sedan collided with a Ford Transit Connect. The Ford then struck a guardrail. Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Photo and video by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

Traffic crash Route 124 and Queen Anne Rd. Harwich, MA 6/14/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

