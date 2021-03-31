Video report: People stop by Dennis Fire to wish Chief Dellner well on his last day

DENNIS – Wednesday was Dennis Fire Chief Mark Dellner’s last day on the job. People stopped by Dennis Fire Headquarters to wish him well:
de033121 Chief Dellner’s last day from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.
