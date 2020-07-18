Video: Reported missing swimmer found safe in Harwich

HARWICH – There were some anxious moments in Harwich Friday evening after reports came in that a swimmer had gone missing at Ocean Avenue Beach around 9:15 PM. Harwich Police, Fire and the Harbormaster rushed to the beach to begin a search while the regional dive team was alerted to respond. A short time later the missing woman was found a short distance up the beach. She was evaluated but appeared okay.

The video below from CWN’s Jake O’Callaghan shows the early minutes of the search:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

pt071720 Ocean Ave Beach missing swimmer Harwich from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.