Video: Reported missing swimmer found safe in Harwich

HARWICH – There were some anxious moments in Harwich Friday evening after reports came in that a swimmer had gone missing at Ocean Avenue Beach around 9:15 PM. Harwich Police, Fire and the Harbormaster rushed to the beach to begin a search while the regional dive team was alerted to respond. A short time later the missing woman was found a short distance up the beach. She was evaluated but appeared okay.
The video below from CWN’s Jake O’Callaghan shows the early minutes of the search:
pt071720 Ocean Ave Beach missing swimmer Harwich from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.