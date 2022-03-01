Video shows danger of not clearing ice from car before driving

WELLFLEET – Capeway Towing posted this video showing why it is so important to clean the ice and snow off of your vehicle. Luckily, their driver is OK with just a few cuts from the broken windshield and he was able to safely pull off the road. The vehicle involved, the Lexus SUV above did not stop. Anyone with information can contact Wellfleet Police at 508-349-3702.:

