WELLFLEET – Capeway Towing posted this video showing why it is so important to clean the ice and snow off of your vehicle. Luckily, their driver is OK with just a few cuts from the broken windshield and he was able to safely pull off the road. The vehicle involved, the Lexus SUV above did not stop. Anyone with information can contact Wellfleet Police at 508-349-3702.:
Video shows danger of not clearing ice from car before driving
February 28, 2022
WELLFLEET – Capeway Towing posted this video showing why it is so important to clean the ice and snow off of your vehicle. Luckily, their driver is OK with just a few cuts from the broken windshield and he was able to safely pull off the road. The vehicle involved, the Lexus SUV above did not stop. Anyone with information can contact Wellfleet Police at 508-349-3702.:
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- UN Says 102 Civilians Killed in Ukraine So Far
- Better Business Bureau Offers Guidance On Responsibly Donating To Ukraine Aid Efforts
- Barnstable Youth Commission To Hold Sixth Annual Youth Job Fair In Hyannis
- Town Of Sandwich Accepting Proposals For Purchase Of Historic Deacon Eldred House
- Cape Cod Commission Highlights Equity Amid Internet Access Talks
- Truro Man Arrested for Allegedly Selling Firearms
- DA Candidate Higgins Would Support Police with Drug Investigations
- Eastham Names Architects for T-Time Property Project
- Wellfleet Plastic Beverage Bottle Ban Not Moving Forward
- New England Aquarium Seeks Applicants for Fellowship
- Latest MassDOT Grant Funding Round Focuses on Speed Management
- J&J, Distributors Finalize $26B Landmark Opioid Settlement
- Orleans Unveiling New Town Website