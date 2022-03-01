You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video shows danger of not clearing ice from car before driving

Video shows danger of not clearing ice from car before driving

February 28, 2022

Still from video released by Capeway Towing showing windshield after their wrecker was struck by ice that flew off a passing vehicle.

WELLFLEET – Capeway Towing posted this video showing why it is so important to clean the ice and snow off of your vehicle. Luckily, their driver is OK with just a few cuts from the broken windshield and he was able to safely pull off the road. The vehicle involved, the Lexus SUV above did not stop. Anyone with information can contact Wellfleet Police at 508-349-3702.:

