Wareham firefighters battled brush fire Wednesday

WAREHAM – On Wednesday, at about 3:10 PM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a brush/woods fire to the rear of a residence on Holly Tree Lane. Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived first reporting an active and expanding fire. Shortly thereafter, Chief John Kelley along with Brush breakers 401 and 404 arrived and began a fire attack. Onset FD and Carver FD both responded to the scene after Incident Commander A/C Haskell ordered two more brush breakers to assist. The fire was knocked down in about 25 minutes, however crews worked for over two hours to overhaul the area, wetting down hot spots and pulling apart smoldering vegetation. WFD Engine 3, and Squad 2 along with Wareham EMS also responded to this call. There were no injuries, and the fire was held to about 1 acre.

Over the last several days the WFD has responded to multiple brush and woods fires in town due to drought conditions. In addition, we have responded to mutual-aid calls to Braintree and Abington, assisting at wildland fires in those towns.Wareham EMS Local 2895. Onset Fire Rescue