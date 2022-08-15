You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wareham firefighters extinguish fully involved camper blaze

Wareham firefighters extinguish fully involved camper blaze

August 15, 2022



WAREHAM – On Monday morning at 3:13 AM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a home on Marion Road for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters under the command of Capt. Chip DeBlois quickly attacked the fully involved camper fire, preventing any extension to the residence. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Responding units were Engine 5, Engine 3, and Car 5.
Media release and photos furnished by Wareham Fire

