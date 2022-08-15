WAREHAM – On Monday morning at 3:13 AM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to a home on Marion Road for a reported trailer fire. Fifteen firefighters under the command of Capt. Chip DeBlois quickly attacked the fully involved camper fire, preventing any extension to the residence. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Responding units were Engine 5, Engine 3, and Car 5.
Media release and photos furnished by Wareham Fire
Wareham firefighters extinguish fully involved camper blaze
August 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Yarmouth Stormwater Project to Boost Water Quality
- Navy Officer from Cape Cod Makes Historic Achievement
- Barnstable County to Hold Meetings on Substance Use Data
- Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban
- Chatham to Hold Meeting on Wetland Protection Changes
- Some Ships May Push Back at Rules Requiring Slowdown for Whales
- Rotary Club of Hyannis Hosts Electronic Waste Collection Day
- Four Dolphins Released Off Provincetown After Stranding
- Bourne Braves Win Cape Cod Baseball League Title
- Steamship Authority Service Changes for Falmouth Road Race, Fireworks
- Harwich Officials Wrestle with Road Safety on Route 28
- Sunday Journal – PFAS Health Impacts Study Looks for Hyannis Volunteers
- Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Performance with the Cape Cod National Seashore