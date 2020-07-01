Wareham Police make arrests for stolen property, outstanding warrant

WAREHAM – On Monday, June 29, at about 10:30 a.m. Officers Malik Wilkes and Jennifer Braley arrested Ian Quinn (38), of Wareham, at Maple Park after he was located there with a stolen motor vehicle and stolen cell phone. Mr. Quinn is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, larceny under $1,200, and use of a motor vehicle without authority.

Later at about 9:40 p.m. several Wareham Police Officers responded to 3 Repose Lane to execute an arrest warrant. The officers were aware that the wanted individual was in the house; however he refused to answer the door. Lieutenant John Gerard announced over public address intercom for the man to come out of the house as he was under arrest. When the man still refused to comply with officers, they forcibly entered the home. Max Bennett (33), of Carver, was placed under arrest for an active warrant.

Media release and mugshots furnished by Wareham Police