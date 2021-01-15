Wareham Police seek suspect for assault and battery

WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of Hector Flores (20), of no certain address. Detectives of the Wareham Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrest, for assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

The warrant stems from an incident at the Atlantic Motel on January 13th, where it is believed Flores brandished a firearm during a dispute. Flores is a thin build male possibly with a cast on his right forearm.

Flores should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information as to the location of Flores please contact the Wareham Police Department.