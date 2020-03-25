Warning Issued to Tri-State Residents: Self Isolate if You Come to Cape Cod

CHATHAM – Many Cape Cod officials are urgently telling residents of New York, Connecticut and New Jersey who think they can ride out the COVID-19 outbreak at their summer homes on Cape Cod to not venture out into the community.

A message posted by the Town of Chatham asks anyone from that tri-state area who just arrived on Cape Cod to self-isolate for 14 days in their homes.

“This voluntary self-isolation, out of an abundance of caution, recognizes that New York City is the current epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, with more than 15,000 confirmed cases in New York City alone,” stated a letter from the Chatham Director of Health and Natural Resources Robert Duncanson.

“Self-isolation for 14 days will help curb the spread of the disease in Chatham and Barnstable County and lessen the stress on our critical infrastructure, including, first responders, hospitals and health care. We strongly urge new arrivals to take special steps to distance themselves when buying groceries or undertaking other essential activities in our community,” the statement said.

There have been increasing reports in recent days of people from hard-hit New York and elsewhere showing up on Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, thinking it’s a safe haven from the virus.

Medical officials have said if they bring more case of coronavirus to the area, it could overwhelm hospital capacity.