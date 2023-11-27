You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Water main break closes Brewster Cross Road

Water main break closes Brewster Cross Road

November 27, 2023

Orleans Police/CWN

ORLEANS – Orleans Police report that due to a large water main main break on Brewster Cross Road by Center Place, Brewster Cross Road is closed to thru traffic. Access to Center Place will be from the Route 6A end until the main is fixed.

