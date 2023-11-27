ORLEANS – Orleans Police report that due to a large water main main break on Brewster Cross Road by Center Place, Brewster Cross Road is closed to thru traffic. Access to Center Place will be from the Route 6A end until the main is fixed.
Water main break closes Brewster Cross Road
November 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
