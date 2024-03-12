You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Water main break closes section of Main Street in Hyannis

March 12, 2024

HYANNIS – A water main break closed a section of Main Street in Hyannis early Tuesday afternoon. The road is closed from Steven’s Street to the West End Rotary. Motorist should seek alternate routes.

