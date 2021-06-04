BREWSTER – Brewster and Harwich rescuers were called to Camp Favorite on Crowell’s Bog Road after a kayak capsized. Two people were in the boat and according to reports, one swam to shore and called 911. The second person was brought to shore by rescuers and both were evaluated for hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN
Water rescue after kayak capsizes in Brewster
June 4, 2021
