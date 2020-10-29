You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Weekly COVID-19 update 10/29/20: 82 new cases on Cape, 3 new cases in Provincetown

October 29, 2020


CAPE COD – The state death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 9,727. There were 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County for the past week. 1 new death was reported on Cape Cod in the past week bringing the total to 183.

Hospitalization: None

Click here to read the entire in depth Mass DPH report.

This week’s state map shows Barnstable, Bourne and Harwich are in the yellow (medium risk). Falmouth, Mashpee, Sandwich and Yarmouth are in the green (low risk). All other Cape towns are gray (nil). Nantucket has returned to red (high risk).

Local updates: Provincetown reports three new active cases of COVID-19. Barnstable reports 20 new cases between September 28th and October 9th. Falmouth reports 5 new cases between October 14th and October 23rd.

