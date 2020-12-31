Weekly COVID-19 update 12/31/20



CAPE COD – There were 591 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County for the past week. There 12 new deaths from COVID-19 in Barnstable County bringing the death toll on Cape Cod to 238.

Hospitalization in Southeast Massachusetts is at 88% capacity. ICU beds are at 68% capacity.

Click here to read the entire in depth Mass DOT report.

The latest state map shows

Barnstable, Dennis, Mashpee, Yarmouth are red (high risk)

Bourne, Brewster, Chatham, Falmouth, Harwich, Orleans, Sandwich are Yellow (medium risk)

Eastham, Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet are grey (nil)

Local updates: Provincetown reports 2 active cases (down 2 from last week). Barnstable reports 208 new cases in the two weeks preceeding December 23rd. Falmouth reports 103 new cases between December 18th and December 25th.