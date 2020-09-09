Weekly COVID-19 update 9/09/20



CAPE COD – The latest Mass DPH report shows 8,937 people have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts. During the past week, there were 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County. Three people died in the past week bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 169.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.



The latest map state map above shows Barnstable in the yellow caution, with Falmouth, Yarmouth and Harwich in the green (low) category.

(Click image to enlarge it).

Click here to read the entire in depth Mass DPH report.

Local updates: Provincetown 0 active cases. Barnstable 7 new cases between September 3rd and 9th. Falmouth 4 new cases between September 4th and September 8th.