Weekly police deparment arrests/reports 3/03/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On February 24th at 5:26 p.m. Ofc. Michael J. McCauley arrested
Scott M. Cronce, 40, of Provincetown who was charged with
Shoplifting by asportation of merchandise
On February 29th at 12:51 a.m. Ofc Kevan Spoor arrested
Paul T. Wallace, 39, of Provincetown who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to stop or yield
Fail to signal
No registration in possession
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On February 26th at 3:16 p.m.
Tyler D. Roderick, 33, of Provincetown was charged with
Warrant arrest
YARMOUTH – In this week’s Yarmouth Police week in review, the department reports on an incident on February 25th, At approximately 9:40 PM on that date, multiple calls were received reporting a motor vehicle operating erratically in a neighborhood off West Yarmouth Road. A caller reported the vehicle had struck a fence and bushes and was all over the road. When officers arrived on scene, they determined the operator, Jose Sanchez, was under the influence of liquor. He was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, operating negligently to endanger, leaving the scene of property damage, and operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
Elsewhere, YPD reports they responded to 782 calls for service. There were 24 arrests or summons, and 25 alarm responses. Officers made 188 motor vehicle stops and responded to 8 motor vehicle crashes.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On February 24th at 1:26 p.m.
Justin M. Therrien, 37, of Fall River, MA was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Operating recklessly to endanger
Speeding
On February 24th at 6:25 p.m.
Deborah L. Harmon, 64, of Osterville was charged with
Operating without a license
Uninsured vehicle
Forge/misuse RMV document
On Fe ruary 24th at 9:12 p.m.
Jason L. Ellis, 44, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Warrant arrest (fail to supply DNA)
State Highway violation
On February 27th at 6:54 a.m.
Tara M. Marold, 47, of West Barnstable was charged with
Warrant arrest
and
Mitchell Joseph Wojtasinski Jr., 35, of West Barnstable was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Marked lanes violation
Speeding
On February 27th at 9:39 a.m.
Sean Coppin, 22, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 27th at 12:53 p.m.
Gary Hagberg, 65, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 27th at 11:32 p.m.
John Joseph Chapman, 56, was charged with
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
On February 29th at 9:14 a.m.
Matthew N. Borden, 41, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On February 28th at 9:30 a.m.
Vinicius Silva Campos, 19, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 28th at 11:18 a.m.
Dwayne Brown, 49, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 28th at 5:23 p.m.
Ronald H. Nelson, 59, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes vilolation
On February 28th at 7:27 p.m.
Gerald Particelli, 62, of Provincetown was charged with
Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)
On February 28th at 11:26 p.m.
Brenda Jean Cugno, 51, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 29th at 12:26 a.m
Edgar F. Lanes, 37, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Marked lanes vilolation
Operating without a license
Lights violation
On February 29th at 1:03 a.m.
Lachilan Youngs, 50, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
On February 29th at 1:06 a.m.
Sharry F. Granger, 67, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes vilolation
On February 29th at 11:20 p.m.
Malwina A. Hologitas, 33, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (operating after suspension)
On March 1st at 12:52 a.m.
Patrick James Allen, 27, of Centerville was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Speeding
On March 1st at 10:33 a.m.
Ricardo J. Bell, 23, of Centerville was charged with
Larceny over $1,200 by false pretense
On March 1st at 10:45 a.m.
Michael Anthony Geggatt, 29, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 1st at 12:19 p.m.
Shawn M. Kelley, 63, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 1st at 8:11 p.m.
Sean Patrick McDonald, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (Strangulation, B&E, A&B)
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On February 27th at 1:39 a.m.
Karen Ann Moore, 60, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 28th at 6:05 a.m.
Richard J. Baker Sr., 38, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On February 29th at 12:38 p.m.
Spenser Kyle Johnathan, 25, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
