Weekly police deparment arrests/reports 3/03/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 24th at 5:26 p.m. Ofc. Michael J. McCauley arrested

Scott M. Cronce, 40, of Provincetown who was charged with

Shoplifting by asportation of merchandise

On February 29th at 12:51 a.m. Ofc Kevan Spoor arrested

Paul T. Wallace, 39, of Provincetown who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to stop or yield

Fail to signal

No registration in possession

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On February 26th at 3:16 p.m.

Tyler D. Roderick, 33, of Provincetown was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

YARMOUTH – In this week’s Yarmouth Police week in review, the department reports on an incident on February 25th, At approximately 9:40 PM on that date, multiple calls were received reporting a motor vehicle operating erratically in a neighborhood off West Yarmouth Road. A caller reported the vehicle had struck a fence and bushes and was all over the road. When officers arrived on scene, they determined the operator, Jose Sanchez, was under the influence of liquor. He was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, operating negligently to endanger, leaving the scene of property damage, and operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Elsewhere, YPD reports they responded to 782 calls for service. There were 24 arrests or summons, and 25 alarm responses. Officers made 188 motor vehicle stops and responded to 8 motor vehicle crashes.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 24th at 1:26 p.m.

Justin M. Therrien, 37, of Fall River, MA was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Operating recklessly to endanger

Speeding

On February 24th at 6:25 p.m.

Deborah L. Harmon, 64, of Osterville was charged with

Operating without a license

Uninsured vehicle

Forge/misuse RMV document

On Fe ruary 24th at 9:12 p.m.

Jason L. Ellis, 44, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Warrant arrest (fail to supply DNA)

State Highway violation

On February 27th at 6:54 a.m.

Tara M. Marold, 47, of West Barnstable was charged with

Warrant arrest

and

Mitchell Joseph Wojtasinski Jr., 35, of West Barnstable was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Marked lanes violation

Speeding

On February 27th at 9:39 a.m.

Sean Coppin, 22, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 27th at 12:53 p.m.

Gary Hagberg, 65, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 27th at 11:32 p.m.

John Joseph Chapman, 56, was charged with

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

On February 29th at 9:14 a.m.

Matthew N. Borden, 41, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On February 28th at 9:30 a.m.

Vinicius Silva Campos, 19, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 28th at 11:18 a.m.

Dwayne Brown, 49, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 28th at 5:23 p.m.

Ronald H. Nelson, 59, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes vilolation

On February 28th at 7:27 p.m.

Gerald Particelli, 62, of Provincetown was charged with

Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)

On February 28th at 11:26 p.m.

Brenda Jean Cugno, 51, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 29th at 12:26 a.m

Edgar F. Lanes, 37, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Marked lanes vilolation

Operating without a license

Lights violation

On February 29th at 1:03 a.m.

Lachilan Youngs, 50, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

On February 29th at 1:06 a.m.

Sharry F. Granger, 67, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes vilolation

On February 29th at 11:20 p.m.

Malwina A. Hologitas, 33, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (operating after suspension)

On March 1st at 12:52 a.m.

Patrick James Allen, 27, of Centerville was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Speeding

On March 1st at 10:33 a.m.

Ricardo J. Bell, 23, of Centerville was charged with

Larceny over $1,200 by false pretense

On March 1st at 10:45 a.m.

Michael Anthony Geggatt, 29, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 1st at 12:19 p.m.

Shawn M. Kelley, 63, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 1st at 8:11 p.m.

Sean Patrick McDonald, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (Strangulation, B&E, A&B)

Media release furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 27th at 1:39 a.m.

Karen Ann Moore, 60, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 28th at 6:05 a.m.

Richard J. Baker Sr., 38, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On February 29th at 12:38 p.m.

Spenser Kyle Johnathan, 25, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police