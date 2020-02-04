You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Weekly police department arrests/reports 02/04/20

Weekly police department arrests/reports 02/04/20

February 4, 2020

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 27th at 10:16 a.m. Ofc. Jennifer Nolette arrested
Stephen A. Forsberg, 65, who was charged with
Warrant arrest

On January 29th at 11:47 a.m. Sgt. Thomas Koumanelis arrested
Peter A. Demb, 59, of Provincetown who was charged with
Animal cruelty
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 27th at 2:10 a.m.
Jodi L. Burnham, 53, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation

On January 29th at 7:40 p.m.
Paul Nathan Gargano, 51, of Hull, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating after license suspended
Warrant arrest

On January 30th at 2:47 p.m.
Joseph Manuel Adorno, 44, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest for OUI drugs

On January 31st at 11:24 a.m.
Lisa Stebbins, 49, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

On February 1st at 1:45 a.m.
Boris Mitov, 27, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation

On February 2nd at 12:18 p.m.
Troy O. Mendes, 44, of New Bedford, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest

On February 2nd at 11:01 p.m.
Lisa Marie Janvrin, 39, of Dennis Port was charged with
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
Marked lanes violation
Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 28th at 6:08 p.m.
David F. Newbold, 58, of East Falmouth was charged with
Assault
Resisting arrest

On January 29th at 12:02 a.m.
Nicole M. Skeffington, 38, of Teaticket was charged with
Fail to attend jury duty
Possession of ammunition without FID card

On January 29th at 4:50 p.m.
Emily Mello, 30, of Yarmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct

On January 30th at 8:30 p.m.
a 17-year-old juvenile was charged with
Warrant arrest (4 counts)

On February 1st at 4:24 p.m.
Nicholas S. Gonsalves, 22, of East Falmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest

On February 2nd at 5:31 p.m.
Robert Allen Green Jr., 40, of Falmouth was charged with
Threatening to commit a crime
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police

