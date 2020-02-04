Weekly police department arrests/reports 02/04/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On January 27th at 10:16 a.m. Ofc. Jennifer Nolette arrested

Stephen A. Forsberg, 65, who was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 29th at 11:47 a.m. Sgt. Thomas Koumanelis arrested

Peter A. Demb, 59, of Provincetown who was charged with

Animal cruelty

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On January 27th at 2:10 a.m.

Jodi L. Burnham, 53, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On January 29th at 7:40 p.m.

Paul Nathan Gargano, 51, of Hull, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating after license suspended

Warrant arrest

On January 30th at 2:47 p.m.

Joseph Manuel Adorno, 44, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest for OUI drugs

On January 31st at 11:24 a.m.

Lisa Stebbins, 49, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

On February 1st at 1:45 a.m.

Boris Mitov, 27, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On February 2nd at 12:18 p.m.

Troy O. Mendes, 44, of New Bedford, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 2nd at 11:01 p.m.

Lisa Marie Janvrin, 39, of Dennis Port was charged with

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

Marked lanes violation

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On January 28th at 6:08 p.m.

David F. Newbold, 58, of East Falmouth was charged with

Assault

Resisting arrest

On January 29th at 12:02 a.m.

Nicole M. Skeffington, 38, of Teaticket was charged with

Fail to attend jury duty

Possession of ammunition without FID card

On January 29th at 4:50 p.m.

Emily Mello, 30, of Yarmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

On January 30th at 8:30 p.m.

a 17-year-old juvenile was charged with

Warrant arrest (4 counts)

On February 1st at 4:24 p.m.

Nicholas S. Gonsalves, 22, of East Falmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

On February 2nd at 5:31 p.m.

Robert Allen Green Jr., 40, of Falmouth was charged with

Threatening to commit a crime

Warrant arrest

