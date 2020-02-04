Weekly police department arrests/reports 02/04/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 27th at 10:16 a.m. Ofc. Jennifer Nolette arrested
Stephen A. Forsberg, 65, who was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 29th at 11:47 a.m. Sgt. Thomas Koumanelis arrested
Peter A. Demb, 59, of Provincetown who was charged with
Animal cruelty
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 27th at 2:10 a.m.
Jodi L. Burnham, 53, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On January 29th at 7:40 p.m.
Paul Nathan Gargano, 51, of Hull, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating after license suspended
Warrant arrest
On January 30th at 2:47 p.m.
Joseph Manuel Adorno, 44, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest for OUI drugs
On January 31st at 11:24 a.m.
Lisa Stebbins, 49, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
On February 1st at 1:45 a.m.
Boris Mitov, 27, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On February 2nd at 12:18 p.m.
Troy O. Mendes, 44, of New Bedford, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 2nd at 11:01 p.m.
Lisa Marie Janvrin, 39, of Dennis Port was charged with
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
Marked lanes violation
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 28th at 6:08 p.m.
David F. Newbold, 58, of East Falmouth was charged with
Assault
Resisting arrest
On January 29th at 12:02 a.m.
Nicole M. Skeffington, 38, of Teaticket was charged with
Fail to attend jury duty
Possession of ammunition without FID card
On January 29th at 4:50 p.m.
Emily Mello, 30, of Yarmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
On January 30th at 8:30 p.m.
a 17-year-old juvenile was charged with
Warrant arrest (4 counts)
On February 1st at 4:24 p.m.
Nicholas S. Gonsalves, 22, of East Falmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
On February 2nd at 5:31 p.m.
Robert Allen Green Jr., 40, of Falmouth was charged with
Threatening to commit a crime
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police