Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/21/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On January 15th at 12:40 a.m. Sgt. Christopher Landry arrested

Dale P. Sanborn, 61, of South Grafton, MA who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On January 17th

Taylor Jeanne Phelps, 37, of Dennis Port, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On January 13th at 12:37 a.m.

Manuel Fernades Depina, 51, of New Bedford, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 14th at 2:18 p.m.

Carolyn A. Pierce, 37, of Hyannis was charged with

Possession of a counterfeit note

On January 15th at 10:33 p.m.

Kelsey E. Gillum, 25, of Centerville was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On January 16th at 3:17 p.m.

Natasha Marie DePriest, 30, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct

On January 17th at 10:45 a.m.

Tekeea Marie Newcomb, 34, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Warrant arrest (larceny)

On January 17th at 11:40 a.m.

Rendel June Booker, 31, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 17th at 9:37 p.m.

Steven Michael Grover, 30, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

On January 19th at 10:58 a.m.

Teresinha F. De Moraes, 56, of Malden, MA was charged with

Kidnapping for extortion

Armed robbery

Intimidating a witness

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Larceny over $1,200

Resisting arrest

Threatening to commit a crime (murder)

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On January 13th at 9:09 p.m.

Jack Mihkel Prenda, 41, of South Dartmouth, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On January 14th at 8:43 p.m.

Alexandra Ashley Bellenoit, 29, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 16th at 1:30 a.m.

Audrey Luella Bradford-Nickols, 26, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating after license suspended or revoked

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police (Weekend logs have not posted yet-will update when available)