Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/21/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On January 15th at 12:40 a.m. Sgt. Christopher Landry arrested
Dale P. Sanborn, 61, of South Grafton, MA who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On January 17th
Taylor Jeanne Phelps, 37, of Dennis Port, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 13th at 12:37 a.m.
Manuel Fernades Depina, 51, of New Bedford, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 14th at 2:18 p.m.
Carolyn A. Pierce, 37, of Hyannis was charged with
Possession of a counterfeit note
On January 15th at 10:33 p.m.
Kelsey E. Gillum, 25, of Centerville was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On January 16th at 3:17 p.m.
Natasha Marie DePriest, 30, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct
On January 17th at 10:45 a.m.
Tekeea Marie Newcomb, 34, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Warrant arrest (larceny)
On January 17th at 11:40 a.m.
Rendel June Booker, 31, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 17th at 9:37 p.m.
Steven Michael Grover, 30, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
On January 19th at 10:58 a.m.
Teresinha F. De Moraes, 56, of Malden, MA was charged with
Kidnapping for extortion
Armed robbery
Intimidating a witness
Assault with a dangerous weapon
Larceny over $1,200
Resisting arrest
Threatening to commit a crime (murder)
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 13th at 9:09 p.m.
Jack Mihkel Prenda, 41, of South Dartmouth, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On January 14th at 8:43 p.m.
Alexandra Ashley Bellenoit, 29, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 16th at 1:30 a.m.
Audrey Luella Bradford-Nickols, 26, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating after license suspended or revoked
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police (Weekend logs have not posted yet-will update when available)